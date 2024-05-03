 Stock market today: Nifty hits fresh high, Sensex climbs 400 points to reclaim 75,000 - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi
Stock market today: Nifty hits fresh high, Sensex climbs 400 points to reclaim 75,000

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Stock market today: About 1,961 shares advanced, 680 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 22,787 today (May 3). Sensex also rose 400 points flanked by strong gains in Bajaj Finance as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) overturned ban on its two digital lending products.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Bajaj Finance share price soars 7% following RBI ban reversal: Should you buy?

Sensex was up 453 points or 0.61 per cent at 75,064 and the Nifty was up 135 points or 0.6 percent at 22,783.5. About 1,961 shares advanced, 680 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged.

