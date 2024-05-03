Stock market today: Nifty hits fresh high, Sensex climbs 400 points to reclaim 75,000
May 03, 2024 09:54 AM IST
Stock market today: About 1,961 shares advanced, 680 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged.
Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 22,787 today (May 3). Sensex also rose 400 points flanked by strong gains in Bajaj Finance as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) overturned ban on its two digital lending products.
Read more: Bajaj Finance share price soars 7% following RBI ban reversal: Should you buy?
Sensex was up 453 points or 0.61 per cent at 75,064 and the Nifty was up 135 points or 0.6 percent at 22,783.5. About 1,961 shares advanced, 680 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
