Stock market today | Sensex down 400 points, Nifty 50 slips 0.35%, rupee at record low

India's stock market fell in early trade today as investors navigated persistent foreign outflows and a depreciating rupee, while an India-US trade deal was elusive. The Sensex and Nifty 50, which hit record highs on 1 December, have been on shaky ground since then. (HT)

At 10:15 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 0.55% or 470.99 points at 84,739.75 points, even as the broader Nifty 50 fell 0.50% to 25,896.80 points. The rupee hit a fresh all-time low against the dollar, extending its recent slide. Fifteen of the 16 major sectors traded lower. Small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Top gainers: Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Motors PV Ltd., Titan Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Motors PV Ltd., Titan Ltd. Top losers: Eternal Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd. The Sensex and Nifty 50, which hit record highs on 1 December, have been on shaky ground since due to lack of major triggers and prolonged wait for an India-US trade deal.

Why is stock market falling today? There are several factors: