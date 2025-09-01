Stock Market Today | Sensex, Nifty bounce back in early trade after India's GDP growth surprise

India's stock market rebounded in early trade today after the economy grew at the fastest pace in at least a year before US tariffs came into effect. A stock market ticker.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.46 points to 80,153.11 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty 50 went up by 105.8 points to 24,532.65.

Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were among the major gainers. Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were among the laggards.

“India’s Q1 GDP growth number at 7.8% came much better-than-expected. The proposed GST reforms can accelerate growth in the coming quarters,” VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd., told the Press Trust of India. “This, along with the huge liquidity coming into mutual funds, will continue to support the market.”

Geopolitics is transforming fast in response to Trump tariffs, he said.

“The coming together of India, China and Russia can have profound effect on global power equations and thereby on global trade. This will have its impact on the stock market too.”

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower. Brent crude dipped 0.41% to %67.20 a barrel.

With inputs from PTI.