Stock Market Today | Sensex, Nifty end flat; HUL drags FMCG, energy stocks gain - 8 key takeaways

Indian equity benchmarks closed flat on Monday after a range-bound session, with gains in energy counters offset by weakness in consumer stocks. The Nifty50 ended at 24,632, while the Sensex closed near 80,589. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street, South Mumbai. (PTI)

1. Energy leads the pack Oil and gas stocks were the standout performers. Oil India Ltd. advanced after reports of fresh exploration successes and stronger operational commentary, helping the sector buck the broader trend. Select PSU energy names also gained, lending support to the indices.

2. HUL drags FMCG lower On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) weighed on the FMCG pack. The stock fell amid demand-side concerns flagged by analysts, with other staples following suit. The weakness in consumer names capped any meaningful upside for the market.

3. Mixed global cues Overnight, U.S. equities ended cautious as investors weighed fresh macro data and tech earnings, while Asian peers mirrored the subdued tone. The lack of strong global signals kept Indian traders on the sidelines.

4. Flows remain muted Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity remained modest, with no strong directional bets. Domestic institutions extended selective support, particularly in energy and financial counters.

5. Sectoral divergence • Winners: Energy, oil & gas, realty, and PSU banks saw buying interest.

• Losers: FMCG and discretionary stocks declined, while IT stocks stayed soft on lingering global demand worries.

6. Stock movers Besides Oil India, Wockhardt was among notable gainers in the mid-cap space. On the losing side, HUL and IT majors like Tech Mahindra and Infosys ended weaker.

7. Broader market trend Small-cap and mid-cap indices showed more volatility than the benchmarks, with investors rotating into select PSU and energy counters. Market breadth was balanced, with advances and declines almost even on the NSE. The India VIX held steady, indicating no spike in volatility.