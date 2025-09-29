Edit Profile
    Stock Market Today | Sensex, Nifty end flat; HUL drags FMCG, energy stocks gain - 8 key takeaways

    Nifty50 ended at 24,632, while the Sensex closed near 80,589. Here are the key takeaways from the stock market today.

    Updated on: Sep 29, 2025 3:43 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Indian equity benchmarks closed flat on Monday after a range-bound session, with gains in energy counters offset by weakness in consumer stocks. The Nifty50 ended at 24,632, while the Sensex closed near 80,589.

    The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street, South Mumbai. (PTI)
    1. Energy leads the pack

    Oil and gas stocks were the standout performers. Oil India Ltd. advanced after reports of fresh exploration successes and stronger operational commentary, helping the sector buck the broader trend. Select PSU energy names also gained, lending support to the indices.

    2. HUL drags FMCG lower

    On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) weighed on the FMCG pack. The stock fell amid demand-side concerns flagged by analysts, with other staples following suit. The weakness in consumer names capped any meaningful upside for the market.

    3. Mixed global cues

    Overnight, U.S. equities ended cautious as investors weighed fresh macro data and tech earnings, while Asian peers mirrored the subdued tone. The lack of strong global signals kept Indian traders on the sidelines.

    4. Flows remain muted

    Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity remained modest, with no strong directional bets. Domestic institutions extended selective support, particularly in energy and financial counters.

    5. Sectoral divergence

    Winners: Energy, oil & gas, realty, and PSU banks saw buying interest.

    Losers: FMCG and discretionary stocks declined, while IT stocks stayed soft on lingering global demand worries.

    6. Stock movers

    Besides Oil India, Wockhardt was among notable gainers in the mid-cap space. On the losing side, HUL and IT majors like Tech Mahindra and Infosys ended weaker.

    7. Broader market trend

    Small-cap and mid-cap indices showed more volatility than the benchmarks, with investors rotating into select PSU and energy counters. Market breadth was balanced, with advances and declines almost even on the NSE. The India VIX held steady, indicating no spike in volatility.

    8. Outlook

    Traders will now watch out for cues from the Reserve Bank of India, upcoming FII flow trends, and global macroeconomic data. Technical charts suggest immediate support for the Nifty at 24,600, while resistance lies near 24,750. For the Sensex, the key range to watch is 80,250–80,900.

