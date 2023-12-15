Supermicro announces rack scale air and liquid cooled solutions

Supermicro, Inc. a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces rack scale air and liquid cooled solutions based on the X13 family of workload-optimised servers now support the new 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors (formerly code named Emerald Rapids). Supermicro X13 systems take advantage of the new processors' built-in workload accelerators, enhanced security features, higher core count, more last-level cache, and increased performance within the same power envelope as the previous generation of Intel Xeon processors

The new product lineup includes GPU servers for Generative AI, throughput and latency-optimised E3.S Petascale servers, cost-effective high-density Enterprise and Simply Double storage servers for large-scale object storage, and a new 4-node SuperEdge systems with enhanced storage capacity.

"At Supermicro, we leverage workload-optimised server building blocks to create fully integrated Rack Scale Solutions for our customers, resulting in accelerated delivery times and supporting up to 100kW per rack and a global manufacturing capacity of 4,000 racks per month," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "

Add to this Supermicro's own rack-scale liquid cooling solutions, which can deliver Green Computing TCO savings of up to 51% on data center electricity costs, for a complete and integrated solution. We are already shipping early units to customers worldwide. Supermicro X13 product families are the industry's broadest range of servers optimized for AI, Cloud, Storage, and the Edge, and it gets even better with support for the new 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, which bring increased performance-per-watt, up to 128 cores and 160 PCIe lanes in a single server."

Learn More About Supermicro X13 Products with 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors

Supermicro X13 systems take advantage of the new processors' built-in workload accelerators, enhanced security features, higher core count, more last-level cache, and increased performance within the same power envelope as the previous generation of Intel Xeon processors. The 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors provide a 36%3 higher average performance/watt across workloads vs. 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The new Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) are built into the CPU die. Supermicro X13 systems also include firmware protected hardware root of trust (RoT) compliant with NIST 800-193, as well as benefiting from Supermicro's supply chain attestation and 'Made in the USA' program for added security from production to end customer.

"5th Gen Intel® Xeon processors deliver meaningful performance and efficiency improvements for our customers' most important workloads," said Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager Xeon Products & Solutions at Intel. "Supermicro's X13 range of servers are designed to give customers the fastest path to increased performance given their compatibility with 4th Gen Xeon based platforms already in the market."

Among the new additions to the broad X13 server range is a new dual processor GPU server with 8 Intel Data Center GPU Max 1550 OAM GPUs optimized for large-scale AI training, generative AI, and HPC applications. The Intel Data Center GPU Max 1550 GPUs utilizes the open-standard Open Accelerator Module (OAM) form factor for flexible high-speed interconnect and contains 128GB of HBM2e memory for a maximum GPU memory bandwidth of 3276.8 GB/second. Both CPU and GPU direct-to-chip liquid cooling are available on the system via Supermicro's complete rack integration and liquid cooling solutions.

Supermicro is also launching several new servers supporting the new Intel Xeon E-2400 processors (formerly code named Catlow Platform, Raptor Lake-E). The new systems are optimized for maximum efficiency Edge and Cloud workloads and include the I/O flexible WIO, storage-optimized, short-depth, and mid-tower configurations, as well as multi-node Supermicro MicroCloud and Supermicro MicroBlade® architectures. The new Intel Xeon E-2400 processors have up to 8 cores and a top frequency of 5.6 GHz. These servers are available for shipping immediately.

The Supermicro portfolio of X13 systems are performance optimized, energy efficient, incorporates improved manageability and security, supports open industry standards, and is rack-scale optimized.