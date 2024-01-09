close_game
close_game
News / Business / Swiggy Instamart VP Sidharth Satpathy moves on, Amazon India's Anirban Roy to take over

Swiggy Instamart VP Sidharth Satpathy moves on, Amazon India's Anirban Roy to take over

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Satpathy joined Swiggy as an AVP in June 2019 before being promoted to VP in July 2021.

Sidharth Satpathy, Vice President at Swiggy-owned Instamart, is moving on, with this being yet another top-level departure from the food delivery giant.

Sidharth Satpathy (Image: LinkedIn)
Sidharth Satpathy (Image: LinkedIn)

Satpathy, who joined Swiggy as an AVP in June 2019 before being promoted to VP in July 2021, took to LinkedIn to inform about his exit.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Around 5 years back, a conversation led me to take a leap into the startup ecosystem Swiggy and what a ride it has been. As I move on and reflect on how this phase of life has been, I am filled with nothing but gratitude,” he wrote, thanking everyone he worked with at the company.

At Instamart, his position will be taken over by Anirban Roy starting this week, Satpathy further stated, adding that in his next stint, he will back in the CPG industry from next Monday.

Roy arrives at Instamart from Amazon India, where his most recent position was as Head, Performance Marketing.

Recent top-level exits from Swiggy

In March last year, Kartik Gurumurthy, who built Instamart, moved on, and, in the following month, Dale Vaz, the Bengaluru-based firm's then CTO, resigned. Other executives to leave were Ashish Lingamneni (VP, head of brand and product), Nishad Kenkre (VP, head of revenue and growth), and Anuj Rathi (SVP, revenue and growth).

Swiggy IPO

These developments come at a time when Swiggy is preparing for a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO). In this regard, the Softbank-backed firm is likely to have picked investment bankers including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citi and JP Morgan, Bofa Securities, Jefferies, etc.

Also, recently, US-based asset management company (AMC) Invesco, which owns around 2% stake in the food major, raised its valuation of the latter to $8.3 billion.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out