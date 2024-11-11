Swiggy IPO allotment today: Steps to check status, current GMP, other details

The Swiggy IPO allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 11, 2024, and investors will be able to check their allotment status on the Swiggy IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India. Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

The following are the steps to check the Swiggy IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Go to the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2: Select the company's name from the dropdown menu. This will only appear once the allocation procedure is finished.

Step 3: Choose the Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN link.

Step 4: Select either ASBA or non-ASBA as your type of application.

Step 5: Provide details for the option selected in Step 2.

Step 6: Complete the captcha before submitting the form.

Apart from this, its also possible to check the allotment status on the websites of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The steps are detailed as follows:

BSE

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on the BSE's official website.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the list under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

NSE

How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1: Go to the official NSE website.

Step 2: Click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register with your PAN.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Look for the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Details of the Swiggy IPO

If the shares are not allocated, the company will start the application process, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the recipients.

For those not given shares, the refund process initiation will start on Tuesday, November 12.

The Swiggy IPO listing date in itself is Wednesday, November 13.

It opened up for public subscription on Wednesday, November 6, and was closed on Friday, November 8. The price band was set between ₹371 and ₹390 per share. Its IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 3.59 times, BSE data showed.

The company aimed to raise ₹11,327.43 crore (considering the upper end of the price band) through a combination of a fresh issue including 11.54 crore equity shares worth ₹4,499 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.

75% of the shares were reserved for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and 10% for retail investors.

Employees were reserved 750,000 shares at a discount of ₹25 from the issue price.

The share percentage allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got oversubscribed 6.02 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed by 1.14 times. The non-institutional investors' quota saw 41% of total subscriptions, while the employee allocation was subscribed 1.65 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) was ₹1 today, according to a Mint report and it trends to the decrease, with the minimum being ₹0 and maximum being ₹25.

