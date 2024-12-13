Swiggy launches 'invite only One BLCK' premium membership with industry-first benefits: All you need to know

Online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy India on Wednesday unveiled its new 'invite only' premium membership, 'One BLCK.' According to the company, the new scheme is designed to cater to customers who demand the highest level of service, speed, and personalised care. The 'One BLCK' membership will be available by invitation only.

The 'One BLCK' membership, which offers a range of exclusive benefits across Swiggy's various services, including food delivery, quick commerce, and dining out, will be available by invitation only.

"Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers, refining key aspects that matter to premium users—speed, reliability, and personalized care. With this launch, we are setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry," said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy.

Swiggy's 'One BLCK' membership: All you need to know

The ‘One BLCK’ membership is available at an introductory price of INR 299 for a three-month plan.

Invitations will be rolled out gradually to select users across India, and existing Swiggy One members can upgrade to this exclusive service.

One of the standout features of One BLCK is the promise of faster food deliveries, complemented by an On-Time Guarantee, ensuring that members’ orders arrive promptly.

Members dining out will enjoy complimentary perks such as cocktails, drinks, or desserts.

The membership also provides priority customer service, with direct access to Swiggy’s top customer care agents for personalized support.

One BLCK builds on the benefits of Swiggy’s existing Swiggy One membership, offering unlimited free deliveries on both food orders and Instamart purchases.

Members will also receive exclusive discounts on food delivery and dining services through Dineout.

Why ‘One Blck’ membership is different from other memberships

Setting it apart from other memberships, One BLCK will bring industry-first benefits and will provide customers with exclusive perks from top brands like Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, and Cinepolis.

Notably, as part of its launch initiative, Swiggy will also a complimentary Yatra Prime membership to new One BLCK members.