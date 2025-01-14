‘Take a step back…’: HR head defends L&T chairman Subrahmanyan amid ‘90-hour work week’ controversy

Larsen & Toubro lead HR Sonica Muraleedharan has strongly defended chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who is facing criticism over his recent “90-hour work week” statement. L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan (File Photo)

In a long post on LinkedIn, Muraleedharan urged people to “take a step back” and “fully understand” the “context and intent” of Subrahmanyan's remark before “rushing to judgment.”

Muraleedharan sought to provide further clarity on Subrahmanyan's comment, noting that she was present for the internal address during which he made the controversial suggestion.

“It' truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD and Chairman have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism. I can confidently state that SNS (SN Subrahmanyan) never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks. His remarks were casual in nature and have been misinterpreted, fuelling a controversy that doesn’t reflect his true intentions,” the HR head, who has been with the company for five years, wrote.

“Personally vouching” for Subrahmanyan, Muraleedharan hailed him for his “leadership style” and for treating every employee as “part of an extended family.”

“SNS consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance his demanding professional commitments while creating a nurturing and empowering environment for his team. He always encourages us to embrace innovation, continuously develop our skills, and grow both personally and professionally. Despite his packed schedule, he takes the time to connect with employees and ensure their voices are heard,” she added.

‘Genuinely cares for his team’s well-being'

Further, she described the L&T boss as a “leader who genuinely cares for his team's well-being” and has a “visionary leadership.”

“Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth, and it’s vital to recognize their efforts rather than misinterpret them,” Muraleedharan posted.

However, users in the comments section called her out for defending Subrahmanyan, with many saying they understand she has a “compulsion” to put out such a post.