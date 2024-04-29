 Tata Chemicals Q4 results: Company posts ₹841-crore net loss, announces ₹15 dividend - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Chemicals Q4 results: Company posts 841-crore net loss, announces 15 dividend

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Tata Chemicals Q4 results: The 3rd-largest producer of soda ash in the world has reported a ₹841-crore net loss in quarter.

Tata Chemicals Q4 results: The 3rd-largest producer of soda ash in the world has reported a 841-crore net loss in the quarter, as per a filing. The net loss stemmed from a one-time loss from its UK operations. In the same period, a year ago, the company had announced a 692 crore profit. Notably, this was the first quarterly loss reported by the company in 9 years. It has also declared a dividend of 15.

Tata Chemicals Q4 has posted a net loss in the quarter.(REUTERS)
Tata Chemicals Q4 has posted a net loss in the quarter.(REUTERS)

It has been reported that the company, for the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, has recognised a non-cash write-down of assets. These add up to 963 crore. This has been declared as an exceptional loss in the UK soda ash and bicarb operations.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read More: HCL Tech CEO Vijayakumar says may hire 10,000 freshers in FY25

Other statistics showed that in Q4, the company's revenue dropped 21.1 percent to 3,475 crore. In the year-ago period the same was 4,407 crore.

Tata Chemicals EBITDA was reported at 443 crore, which had dropped from 965 crore in the year-ago period and EBITDA margin was also down at 12.8 percent versus 21.9 percent in the year-ago period.

The company said that the reason behind this performance was the drop in soda ash demand in Europe and low pricing outlook.

The break up for the amount of 963 crore comes from the write down (non-cash) of the cash generating unit and also spans property, plant and equipment that add up to 821 crore. To this has been added 122 crore for capital work-in-progress, 4 crore for right-of-use assets and finally 16 crore for other assets, linked to the UK group.

Read More: ICICI Bank shares climb nearly 5 pc after Q4 earnings; mcap soars by 36,555.4 crore

Tata Chemicals: Headwinds affecting performance

Tata Chemicals is experiencing reduced demand for soda ash (mainly used to reduce the melting point of silica to produce glass, along with the soap and detergent industries) which constitutes two-thirds of its total sales volume. This decline is attributed to the increasing attractiveness of caustic soda in the silicate market due to falling prices. Consequently, the company has reduced the prices of its soda ash products at least five times since April 2023.

Read More: Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi quits, company to lay off 10% staff: Report

Emkay Research has revealed that prices of soda ash have fallen by 21% in Q4 from a year ago.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Tata Chemicals Q4 results: Company posts 841-crore net loss, announces 15 dividend
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On