Tata Motors enters BaaS space with Punch.ev in quest for ICE-EV price parity

Tata Motors PV Ltd. has launched the updated Punch.ev, offering battery-as-a-service for the first time, as India's largest EV maker eyes price parity with ICE equivalents. Tata Motors PV Managing Director Shailesh Chandra with the updated Punch.ev at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, 20 February 2026. (Handout)

The sub-compact electric SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh. The price goes down to ₹6.49 lakh under the BaaS financing model. The battery EMI is fixed at ₹2.6/km.

“The new Punch.ev, makes electric mobility truly accessible, practical and worry free for every household,” Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors PV and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said in a statement. According to him, the Punch.ev resolves the core concerns that have held consumers back from choosing an entry-level EV as their primary car.

Punch.ev: Battery Packs and Range The Punch.ev is available in three distinct personas: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered. Buyers can select between two battery configurations: a standard 30 kWh option and a larger 40 kWh lithium-iron phosphate prismatic cell pack.

The 40 kWh variant delivers an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and an estimated real-world range of approximately 355 km, positioning it for both urban commute and short intercity trips. Pricing tops out at ₹12.59 lakh for the Empowered +S trim equipped with the 40 kWh battery.

The Punch.ev supports fast-charging to replenish the battery from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes. A 15-minute top-up can add up to 135 km of real-world range. The 40 kWh variant is backed by a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty covering unlimited kilometres for the first owner over a fifteen-year period.

Punch.ev: The BaaS offering Tata Motors PV's BaaS dual-loan finance option separates the vehicle's base cost from battery utilisation. The advertised BaaS pricing is applicable to the Smart 30 kWh trim and assumes a daily usage of 60 km, excluding charging costs. The plan also includes assured buyback options, ranging from 40% buyback after five years to 60% after three years.

With the Punch.ev, Tata Motors joins the likes of JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. in offering BaaS with its electric cars.

The Maruti Suzuki eVitara is available at a starting price of ₹ 10.99 lakh, with BaaS EMI set at ₹ 3.99/km.

10.99 lakh, with BaaS EMI set at 3.99/km. The MG cars — Comet EV, Windsor EV and ZS EV — have a BaaS EMI ranging from ₹ 2.5/km to ₹ 4.5/km. Charging Infra, Service Network The launch of the Punch.ev coincides with Tata Motors PV's broader push to solidify its charging ecosystem. The company's network currently includes 2.3 lakh charging points across 1,500 Indian cities, aggregating more than 30,000 public chargers from over 30 operators.

TATA.ev is also expanding its proprietary superfast charging network, aiming to grow its footprint of more than 450 points on 80 highways to 800 charging points by the end of FY26.