Tata Sons board to soon appoint new members: Report
Tata Sons may soon appoint new group nominees to its board as some current members will retire or quit, Economic Times reported.
Tata Sons may soon appoint new group nominees to its board as some of their current members will soon retire or quit, Economic Times reported. Bhaskar Bhat will sign off today after his last scheduled meeting of the committee, the report claimed, adding, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) director Ralf Speth is likely to step down soon from the post soon.
Bhaskar Bhat is also the chairman of Tata SIA Airlines, which owns the Vistara brand. He may continue to be in an advisory role until the merger of Air India and Tata SIA, the report claimed.
Top management positions at Tata Sons will also need to be filled as Harish Bhat, S Padmanabhan and Banmali Agrawala have either retired or exited from their executive roles. Harish Bhat retired and Banmali Agrawala is in an advisory role in Tata Sons.
TV Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, is one of the names which is likely to be considered as group representatives on the board, the report claimed. Noel Tata, chairman of Trent, is another top candidate but his nomination may need Tata Trust approvals, it added.