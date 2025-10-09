TCS layoffs: Figures circulating are exaggerated, HRO Sudeep Kunnumal says

The figures circulating on the quantum of TCS layoffs are exaggerated, PTI quoted HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal as saying on Thursday. The company has released 6,000 or 1% of its staff, he said. But his claims don't add up.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. had a headcount of 5,93,314 employees as on 30 September 2025, according to a factsheet released with TCS results on Thursday. That figure stood at 6,13,069 employees on 30 June, according to another factsheet on the company's website.
That's 19,755 fewer employees in a span of three months.
In July 2025, TCS announced it will reduce its workforce by about 2%, which corresponds to roughly 12,000+ employees. The cuts are mostly focused on middle and senior grades—roles where deployment is less “feasible,” according to the company.