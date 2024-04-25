Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT falls 41% YoY to 661 cr; 28/share dividend declared

IT major Tech Mahindra reported a 41% year-on-year drop in its March quarter net profit to ₹661 crore. The same stood at ₹1,117.70 crore in the March 2023 quarter. The company reported a 4.6% YoY and 1% QoQ decline in headcount in Q4FY24 to 1,45,455 from 1,52,400 in Q4FY23 and 1,46,250 in Q3FY24. Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Employees walk outside the cafeteria in the Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi.(Reuters)

The company also said that net new deal wins (TCV) climbed to $500 million in Q4FY24 versus $381 million in Q3FY24 but was down on a YoY basis from $592 million reported in Q4FY23.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director said that the company will look forward to improvement in client spending in FY2025. FY24 had its fair share of challenges for the IT services sector and the company, he said.

Top points to note from Tech Mahindra's Q4 results