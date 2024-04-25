Vedanta Q4 net profit falls 41% to ₹1,549 crore
Apr 25, 2024 04:35 PM IST
Vedanta Q4 results: Vedanta reported a profit of ₹2,634 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal and ₹2,013 crore in the third quarter.
Vedanta Q4 results: Vedanta Ltd registered a 41.2 per cent fall in net profit at ₹1,549 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2023-24. This comes amid declining prices for metals such as zinc, copper, and aluminum as well as muted performance in the oil and gas segment.
Read more: Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT falls 41% YoY to ₹661 cr; ₹28/share dividend declared
The company reported a profit of ₹2,634 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal and ₹2,013 crore in the third quarter.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
A look at Vedanta Q4 results:
- The company reported a 27.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,369 crore for the March quarter.
- The company posted consolidated net profit of ₹1,881 crore in the year-ago period.
- The consolidated income of the company in the January-March period dropped to ₹36,093 crore as against ₹38,635 crore in the year-ago period.
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article