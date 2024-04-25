Vedanta Q4 net profit falls 41% to 1,549 crore

Vedanta Q4 results: Vedanta Ltd registered a 41.2 per cent fall in net profit at ₹1,549 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2023-24. This comes amid declining prices for metals such as zinc, copper, and aluminum as well as muted performance in the oil and gas segment. Vedanta Q4 results: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

The company reported a profit of ₹2,634 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal and ₹2,013 crore in the third quarter.

A look at Vedanta Q4 results: