 Vedanta Q4 net profit falls 41% to ₹1,549 crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vedanta Q4 net profit falls 41% to 1,549 crore

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Vedanta Q4 results: Vedanta reported a profit of ₹2,634 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal and ₹2,013 crore in the third quarter.

Vedanta Q4 results: Vedanta Ltd registered a 41.2 per cent fall in net profit at 1,549 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2023-24. This comes amid declining prices for metals such as zinc, copper, and aluminum as well as muted performance in the oil and gas segment. 

Vedanta Q4 results: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Vedanta Q4 results: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

Read more: Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT falls 41% YoY to 661 cr; 28/share dividend declared

The company reported a profit of 2,634 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal and 2,013 crore in the third quarter.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A look at Vedanta Q4 results:

  1. The company reported a 27.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 1,369 crore for the March quarter. 
  2. The company posted consolidated net profit of 1,881 crore in the year-ago period. 
  3. The consolidated income of the company in the January-March period dropped to 36,093 crore as against 38,635 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Vedanta Q4 net profit falls 41% to 1,549 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On