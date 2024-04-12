 Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit to last around 48 hours: What's his plan? - Hindustan Times
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit to last around 48 hours: What's his plan?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Elon Musk's India visit: The Tesla CEO will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials as well as industry representatives.

Elon Musk's India visit: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit will last around 48 hours during during which the billionaire will make mega announcements. These will include plans to start Starlink services in India, CNBC-TV18 reported adding that Elon Musk will be in India on April 21 and 22. The Tesla CEO will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials as well as industry representatives.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

Elon Musk's confirmation of India visit

The report comes after Elon Musk confirmed his India visit on social media platform X as he wrote, “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.”

Earlier he had said on the social media site that "India should have electric cars like every other country has electric cars. It's a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India".

What's Elon Musk's plan in India

The report claimed that Elon Musk will announce an investment plan of $2-3 billion for India. Tesla is looking to manufacture cars for India but export them to global markets as well, the report added.

When Elon Musk and PM Modi met in New York

Elon Musk and PM Modi last met in New York in June. Tesla has asked India several times to lower import taxes on electric vehicles. Last month, Centre unveiled a new EV policy lowering import taxes to 15% from 100% on some models if a manufacturer invests at least $500 million and sets up a factory as well.

Elon Musk's Starlink in India

Elon Musk is likely to announce plans to start Starlink services in India which might provide satellite-based broadband services in the country, the report claimed adding that regulatory approvals for Starlink are in final stages and the company is likely to receive a licence soon.

News / Business / Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit to last around 48 hours: What's his plan?
