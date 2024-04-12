 Zomato share price rises for sixth straight session to a record high. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Zomato share price rises for sixth straight session to a record high. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Zomato share price: Zomato shares gained 1.49% to a fresh record high of ₹199.75 apiece on the BSE.

Zomato share price: The share price of Zomato gained rose over one percent today (April 12) as the stock extended gains for the sixth straight session. Zomato shares gained 1.49% to a fresh record high of 199.75 apiece on the BSE. This comes after JM Financial raised the target price on the stock and said that it sees an upside potential of over 32%.

Zomato share price: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)
Zomato share price: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)

Zomato share price: What JM Financial said on the stock?

JM Financial put a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised Zomato share price target to 260 per share from 200 earlier. The brokerage cited a significant rise of Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce business. JM Financial's three-year target price for Zomato stands at 400 per share.

JM Financial's preferred picks continued to feature Zomato as it believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from robust industry tailwinds for the hyperlocal delivery businesses, it said.

“We value food delivery at ~50x Mar'26 pre-IND AS EV/EBITDA, a significant premium to leading listed QSRs as it is a diversified play on the organized food services industry, dependent neither on growth of a few players nor on changing consumer appetite for any cuisine and operates on a lean business model, with limited need for capex or working capital investments," JM Financial said in a report.

