 Vodafone Idea ₹18,000-crore FPO opens on April 18: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vodafone Idea 18,000-crore FPO opens on April 18: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Vodafone Idea FPO: The offer will close on April 22 and anchor bids will be approved on April 16, the company said in an exchange filing.

Vodafone Idea's 18,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) will open for subscription on April 18 at a floor price of 10 a share with the cap at 11. The offer will close on April 22 and anchor bids will be approved on April 16, the company said in an exchange filing. The company has enlisted Jefferies, SBI Caps and Axis Capital as lead managers for the FPO which is set to be the largest offerings of its kind in India. The company recently raised 2,075 crore through the issue of preferential shares to one of its promoter entities - Oriana Investments Pte Ltd.

Vodafone Idea FPO: The offer will close on April 22 and anchor bids will be approved on April 16, the company said in an exchange filing.(AFP)
Vodafone Idea FPO: The offer will close on April 22 and anchor bids will be approved on April 16, the company said in an exchange filing.(AFP)

Read more: DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status here

Vodafone Idea FPO details

Investors can bid for a minimum bid lot of 1,298 equity shares. This means that the minimum application amount, based on the upper end of the price band is 14,278 for one lot of shares in the FPO. Thereafter, investors can then bid in multiples of 1,298 equity shares.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The largest FPO before this was a 150 billion rupee share sale by Yes Bank in 2020.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Vodafone Idea 18,000-crore FPO opens on April 18: All you need to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On