Tesla India lists two new job openings for its Mumbai, Delhi stores

Tesla has listed two new job openings in India, that of service advisors for its stores in Mumbai and Delhi, according to listings on its website. Tesla has launched its second India showroom, an 8,200 sq ft space at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“This position requires high-level customer and employee interaction, so the ideal candidate will not only possess the technical acumen, but also the ability to provide a strong level of customer service,” according to the job description posted on the website.

The Responsibilities

Answer phone calls, emails and drive-ins to address any customer concern with the highest level of response and attention. Return missed phone calls, email within the shortest possible time.

Determine if technical solutions can be resolved over the phone, escalate immediately to Shop Foreman/Service Manager to provide immediate attention.

Accurately record issues and data into the system. Attention to detail is critical.

Conduct transactions with the system, walk customers through corrections.

Communicate estimated completion time, regular updates and follow through on each customer vehicle.

Coordinate the detail of every vehicle prior to delivery. Coordinate the delivery time or pick up with each customer.

Follow up with the customer on services provided and ensure they are satisfied with the work performed.

The Requirements

Methods, techniques, parts, tools and materials used in the maintenance and repair of vehicles

Operation and maintenance of a wide variety of hand power tools, shop tools, and automotive and electrical test equipment

Understanding of basic automotive techniques related to repair and servicing of automobiles

Ability to follow oral and written instructions with attention to detail

Willingness to learn new and innovative automotive technologies

Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with those contacted in the course of work to include the public

Perform detailed daily record keeping and reporting. Effectively handle multiple priorities, organize workload, and meet deadlines. Work in a team-based environment and achieve common goals.

More details on the job profile can be found here. In total, Tesla has 37 job openings in India across functions ranging from supply chain to AI and robotics in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

Tesla India Motors & Energy Pvt. Ltd. has over the past couple of months opened two stores in India—one each in Mumbai and Delhi. But while retail operations have started, there’s no clarity on the company’s plans to make in India just yet.