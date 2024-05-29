Tesla attempts to woo Chinese customers with free California factory tour as sales growth slows and competition rises

Tesla is offering its Chinese customers a chance to win a tour of its factory in Fremont, California, due to slowing sales and increasing competition. A Tesla logo seen outside a showroom of the carmaker in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

Customers who take delivery of their Teslas between May 25 and June 30 would be eligible for the contest.

According to the EV maker’s post on Chinese social media site Weibo, The company will cover the winners’ air tickets, transportation costs, and insurance. Additionally, the customers could also win 10,000 kilometers of free mileage on the company's Supercharger network.

Tesla said the winners would be chosen via a lucky draw, but didn't specify how many would be picked.

This came just a day after it said customers could win a free two-day, one-night trip for two to Gigafactory Shanghai if they took a test drive from any Tesla store in China before June 30.

Tesla’s revenue growth slowed down to 3% after years of strong growth, with the company shedding $80 billion in market cap after CEO Elon Musk warned of the slowdown, according to a Business Insider article.

Rising competition in the form of China’s EV giant BYD also contributed to the new sales tactic as BYD overtook Tesla in sales, selling more than 526,000 EVs in the last quarter of 2023, as reported by the Wall Street Journal