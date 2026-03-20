The error-prone ‘human’ bot is here

In the hierarchy of human connection, a few questions are as disarmingly simple as: “Kya aapko meri awaaz aa rahi hai?” (Am I audible to you?). A robot appears next to a person at a testing site in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

When we hear it, we speak louder. We also become a collaborator in someone else’s technical struggle. In the landscape of Indian telemarketing in 2026, this question has been re-engineered into a “Turing Trap”. When a voice now asks if you can hear before launching into a pitch, you are being socially engineered by a masterpiece of intentional friction.

From a first principles perspective, we have always defined “machine-like” as “perfect”. We expect bots to be sterile and instantaneous. Conversely, we define “human” by our flaws: stutters, background noises, struggles with a patchy network. AI entities like Skit.ai or Yellow.ai realised early on that to win, they didn’t need a smarter brain; they needed a more convincing struggle.

By programming bots to ask, “Can you speak a little louder?”, engineers solve two problems. They mask the time it takes an AI to process a question with a ‘human glitch’. And they hijack our impulse to be helpful. Once you help the bot, you subconsciously commit to the dialogue.

I first got a glimpse of this when Shrinath V, a Google Startups mentor, pointed to it. The technology that powers the back-end sounded fascinating. But earlier this month, new rules on Synthetically Generated Information (SGI) lay down that any audio indistinguishable from real life must carry a predefined identifier. And using lines such as “Am I audible?” ought to be punishable by fines of up to ₹10 lakh. Such calls must originate from a certain series of numbers as well to legislate authenticity and ensure that the “social handshake” cannot be hijacked by an algorithm without a badge.

At first look, this appears like the kind of law that has its heart in the right place. But when deconstructed through the lens of Biju Dominic, chief evangelist at fractal analytics, the ethical binary started to blur.

He offers a provocatively simple analogy: If excellent filter coffee is made from beans pounded by a machine instead of hand-grounded, is it a crime? If the intent is to serve better coffee to a larger number of people, the method is secondary to the outcome. If there is no mala fide intent, why treat “synthetic friction” as a cardinal sin? To Dominic, the outrage is ridiculous.

He recounts an encounter with Hippocratic AI, a system designed to bridge the shortfall in healthcare workers. While travelling, Biju engaged with an AI “nurse.” The voice was human, empathetic, and even cracked jokes while it retrieved his health records. Instead of the “your-call-is-on-hold” trope, he had a meaningful engagement. He didn’t mind the “deception” because the system was addressing a systemic gap. To Dominic, penalizing such a system because it mimics human warmth is counterproductive. Mala fide actors will always exist, but to kill the efficiency of the “machine-pounded coffee” because some people sell dregs, is to stifle a necessary evolution.

This sentiment is echoed by Shrinath V, a hardcore technologist who sits at the opposite end of the spectrum from Dominic. He is fascinated by the ingenuity of these systems. For him, the “ingeniously wicked” tweaks are simply the next frontier of interface design. By riding on the back of these technologies, he can build faster and better. And like Dominic, he is unconvinced that penalising the AI’s persona is the right move. If technology makes life easier and the mundane is outsourced to a convincing script, who are we protecting by demanding a robotic monotone?

This represents a profound shift in the Turing Baseline. We used to use the Turing Test to see if a machine could act as smart as a human. Now, the industry has inverted this: the most successful AI is the one that acts as clumsy as us. This imperfection creates a crisis of identity. When bad audio equals “human”, then perfect audio becomes the only way to spot a bot.

We are entering an era where we can no longer use human error as a proxy for human identity.

We have reached a point where the machine no longer tries to sound smarter than us; it wins by sounding just as frustrated by the world as we are. The next time someone asks if you can hear them, remember this: It might be someone actually checking the line; or it might be a bot programmed with enough “warmth” to make your day better. In the age of synthetic friction, the most human thing you can do is decide whether the “filter coffee” is good enough to justify the machine that pounded the beans.

And as a journalist at the intersection of technology and public policy, I find this tension between the regulator’s caution and the technologist’s optimism a hopelessly beautiful story worth documenting.