The methodology to judge AI needs realignment

When Anthropic released Claude 4 a week ago, the artificial intelligence (AI) company said these models set “new standards for coding, advanced reasoning, and AI agents”. They cite leading scores on SWE-bench Verified, a benchmark for performance on real software engineering tasks. OpenAI also claims the o3 and o4-mini models return best scores on certain benchmarks. As does Mistral, for the open-source Devstral coding model. Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AI companies flexing comparative test scores is a common theme.

The world of technology has for long obsessed over synthetic benchmark test scores. Processor performance, memory bandwidth, speed of storage, graphics performance — plentiful examples, often used to judge whether a PC or a smartphone was worth your time and money.

Yet, experts believe it may be time to evolve methodology for AI testing, rather than a wholesale change.

American venture capitalist Mary Meeker, in the latest AI Trends report, notes that AI is increasingly doing better than humans in terms of accuracy and realism. She points to the MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding) benchmark, which averages AI models at 92.30% accuracy compared with a human baseline of 89.8%.

MMLU is a benchmark to judge a model’s general knowledge across 57 tasks covering professional and academic subjects including math, law, medicine and history.

Benchmarks serve as standardised yardsticks to measure, compare, and understand evolution of different AI models. Structured assessments that provide comparable scores for different models. These typically consist of datasets containing thousands of curated questions, problems, or tasks that test particular aspects of intelligence.

Understanding benchmark scores requires context about both scale and meaning behind numbers. Most benchmarks report accuracy as a percentage, but the significance of these percentages varies dramatically across different tests. On MMLU, random guessing would yield approximately 25% accuracy since most questions are multiple choice. Human performance typically ranges from 85-95% depending on subject area.

Headline numbers often mask important nuances. A model might excel in certain subjects, more than others. An aggregated score may hide weaker performance on tasks requiring multi-step reasoning or creative problem-solving, behind strong performance on factual recall.

AI engineer and commentator Rohan Paul notes on X that “most benchmarks don’t reward long-term memory, rather they focus on short-context tasks.”

Increasingly, AI companies are looking closely at the ‘memory’ aspect. Researchers at Google, in a new paper, detail an attention technique dubbed ‘Infini-attention’, to configure how AI models extend their “context window”.

Mathematical benchmarks often show wider performance gaps. While most latest AI models score over 90% on accuracy, on the GSM8K benchmark (Claude Sonnet 3.5 leads with 97.72% while GPT-4 scores 94.8%), the more challenging MATH benchmark sees much lower ratings in comparison — Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental with 89.7% leads, while GPT-4 scores 84.3%; Sonnet hasn’t been tested yet).

Reworking the methodology

For AI testing, there is a need to realign testbeds. “All the evals are saturated. It’s becoming slightly meaningless,” the words of Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft, while speaking at venture capital firm Madrona’s annual meeting, earlier this year.

The tech giant has announced they’re collaborating with institutions including Penn State University, Carnegie Mellon University and Duke University, to develop an approach to evaluate AI models that predicts how they will perform on unfamiliar tasks and explain why, something current benchmarks struggle to do.

An attempt is being made to make benchmarking agents for dynamic evaluation of models, contextual predictability, human-centric comparatives and cultural aspects of generative AI.

“The framework uses ADeLe (annotated-demand-levels), a technique that assesses how demanding a task is for an AI model by applying measurement scales for 18 types of cognitive and knowledge-based abilities,” explains Lexin Zhou, Research Assistant at Microsoft.

Momentarily, popular benchmarks include SWE-bench (or Software Engineering Benchmark) Verified to evaluate AI coding skills, ARC-AGI (Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus for Artificial General Intelligence) to judge generalisation and reasoning, as well as LiveBench AI that measures agentic coding tasks and evaluates LLMs on reasoning, coding and math.

Among limitations that can affect interpretation, many benchmarks can be “gamed” through techniques that improve scores without necessarily improving intelligence or capability. Case in point, Meta’s new Llama models.

In April, they announced an array of models, including Llama 4 Scout, the Llama 4 Maverick, and still-being-trained Llama 4 Behemoth. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims the Behemoth will be the “highest performing base model in the world”. Maverick began ranking above OpenAI’s GPT-4o in LMArena benchmarks, and just below Gemini 2.5 Pro.

That is where things went pear shaped for Meta, as AI researchers began to dig through these scores. Turns out, Meta had shared a Llama 4 Maverick model that was optimised for this test, and not exactly a spec customers would get.

Meta denies customisations. “We’ve also heard claims that we trained on test sets — that’s simply not true and we would never do that. Our best understanding is that the variable quality people are seeing is due to needing to stabilise implementations,” says Ahmad Al-Dahle, VP of generative AI at Meta, in a statement.

There are other challenges. Models might memorise patterns specific to benchmark formats rather than developing genuine understanding. The selection and design of benchmarks also introduces bias.

There’s a question of localisation. Yi Tay, AI Researcher at Google AI and DeepMind has detailed one such regional-specific benchmark called SG-Eval, focused on helping train AI models for wider context. India too is building a sovereign large language model (LLM), with Bengaluru-based AI startup Sarvam, selected under the IndiaAI Mission.

As AI capabilities continue advancing, researchers are developing evaluation methods that test for genuine understanding, robustness across context and capabilities in the real-world, rather than plain pattern matching. In the case of AI, numbers tell an important part of the story, but not the complete story.