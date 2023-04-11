These companies offer 1 year salary to employees who resign voluntarily

In 2023, nearly 570 tech companies sacked over 160,000 workers, as per Layoffs.fyi. Although the layoffs announced by the tech giants of Silicon Valley have affected people around the world, some companies in Europe are facing difficulties in handing over the pink slip. Google and Amazon are reportedly encouraging employees to quit on their own. (File)

In certain countries in Europe, companies are not allowed to fire workers without holding a discussion with ‘employee interest groups’ which may delay the layoffs, according to a LiveMint report. According to the labour laws, "companies are legally required to consult with these councils before executing layoffs, which involves a potentially time-consuming process of data collection, discussions, and the option of appealing".

Google has sought the assistance of these employee groups in France and Germany to expedite the layoff process.

The report stated that Google's parent company Alphabet has offered employees in France a hefty severance package in return for voluntary resignations. Of the 8000-strong workforce in the UK, the search engine giant aims to slash nearly 500 workers along with confidential severance pay. The company is in talks with the employee groups to bring down the number and type of employees as part of the voluntary departure plan. In Dublin and Zurich, Google is planning to sack over 200 employees.

Few senior managers at Amazon with 5-8 years of experience are eligible for a severance package of one year salary if they put down the papers on their own. The company is also offering ‘leave to departing employees so their shares can vest and be paid out as bonuses’.

As per the report, the e-commerce giant is laying off staff on probation in Germany and also providing them the option of voluntary resignation.

Last week, Amazon laid off about 100 employees in its video game divisions.

