This company is launching a device that helps diabetics sleep better using AI

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said that it will soon launch a device that uses artificial intelligence to predict possible low blood sugar events during the night. This will help those with diabetes to sleep without worry as diabetics can have episodes of low blood sugar levels- hypoglycaemia- during the night that are likely to disrupt their sleep, sometimes even requiring medical intervention. Roche said its latest continuous glucose monitor is a wearable sensor which takes readings of blood sugar levels every five minutes.

Roche said its latest continuous glucose monitor is a wearable sensor which takes readings of blood sugar levels every five minutes. The device is paired with an AI app and " its integrated AI-enabled predictive algorithms indicate hypoglycaemia risk within the next 30 minutes, continuously forecast how glucose levels will develop within the next two hours, and estimate the risk of nocturnal hypoglycaemia," the company said.

Roche said that the technology enables "proactive intervention before glucose levels require immediate attention" and “is designed to alleviate ... concerns about nighttime hypoglycaemia and lower its risk.”

The company said that the predictive AI algorithms exceeded high performance requirements in terms of accuracy.

More than 422 million people suffer from diabetes across the world in 2014, as per the World Health Organization which flagged rising levels of obesity that are driving rising numbers of type 2 diabetes.