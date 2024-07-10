Tomatoes at ₹90 per kg as vegetable prices soar across Delhi-NCR
As tomatoes do not have a long shelf life and rot very quickly, supplies have been affected due to rains which has led to a rise in prices.
Tomato prices in Delhi surged to ₹90 per kg as supplies have taken a hit due to monsoon rains in many states across the country. The rates of tomatoes have also gone up in the major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi. Residents expressed disappointment over the rising prices of tomatoes with one saying as per news agency PTI, “Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for ₹28 kg but now it is selling for ₹90 kg online and in the local market. Vegetables have become costlier.”
Sanjay Bhagat, a wholesale vegetable vendor in Azadpur Mandi, told PTI, “The rates have soared up to ₹50 kg even in wholesale markets due to the rains. This is because the supply of tomatoes has decreased in the past one week. The number of trucks that used to ferry these farm produce from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal have gone down because of heavy rains affecting transportation.”
In the last one week, tomato rates have spiked to ₹60-70 in the wholesale markets, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi said while another cited crop damage as the reason for the increase in tomato prices.
