 Tomatoes at ₹90 per kg as vegetable prices soar across Delhi-NCR
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi
Tomatoes at 90 per kg as vegetable prices soar across Delhi-NCR

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2024 08:29 AM IST

As tomatoes do not have a long shelf life and rot very quickly, supplies have been affected due to rains which has led to a rise in prices.

Tomato prices in Delhi surged to 90 per kg as supplies have taken a hit due to monsoon rains in many states across the country. The rates of tomatoes have also gone up in the major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi. Residents expressed disappointment over the rising prices of tomatoes with one saying as per news agency PTI, “Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for 28 kg but now it is selling for 90 kg online and in the local market. Vegetables have become costlier.”

Tomato prices have shot up across India with retail price around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90/kg in Delhi and National Capital Region. (HT Photo)
Tomato prices have shot up across India with retail price around 90/kg in Delhi and National Capital Region. (HT Photo)

Sanjay Bhagat, a wholesale vegetable vendor in Azadpur Mandi, told PTI, “The rates have soared up to 50 kg even in wholesale markets due to the rains. This is because the supply of tomatoes has decreased in the past one week. The number of trucks that used to ferry these farm produce from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal have gone down because of heavy rains affecting transportation.”

In the last one week, tomato rates have spiked to 60-70 in the wholesale markets, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi said while another cited crop damage as the reason for the increase in tomato prices.

As tomatoes do not have a long shelf life and rot very quickly, supplies have been affected due to rains which has led to a rise in prices.

News / Business / Tomatoes at 90 per kg as vegetable prices soar across Delhi-NCR
New Delhi
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
