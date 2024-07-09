 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 prices cut by over ₹2 lakh: How much will it cost and till when? - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 prices cut by over 2 lakh: How much will it cost and till when?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 09, 2024 08:03 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra said that the model will be available in the special price only for a period of four months starting July 10.

Mahindra & Mahindra announced a new price for its top XUV 700 variant- XUV700’s AX7. The new price has been announced for AX7 variant ahead of XUV700's third anniversary. The SUV recently achieved the milestone of producing 200,000 units. The automaker recently announced two new colours- Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, expanding the range to nine distinctive options.

Mahindra & Mahindra reduced the price of XUV700’s AX7 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh.
Mahindra & Mahindra reduced the price of XUV700’s AX7 to 19.49 lakh.

What is the new price for XUV700’s AX7 range?

The company reduced the price of the variant to 19.49 lakh. The original price of the variant was 21.54 lakh.

The carmaker said, “The Mahindra XUV700’s fully-loaded AX7 range now starting at 19.49 Lakh will enable more people to experience its unmatched driving experience with cutting-edge premium features.”

For how long will the new price apply to the variant?

The company said that the model will be available in the special price only for a period of four months starting July 10.

News / Business / Mahindra XUV700 AX7 prices cut by over 2 lakh: How much will it cost and till when?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
