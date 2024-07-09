Mahindra XUV700 AX7 prices cut by over ₹2 lakh: How much will it cost and till when?
Mahindra & Mahindra said that the model will be available in the special price only for a period of four months starting July 10.
Mahindra & Mahindra announced a new price for its top XUV 700 variant- XUV700’s AX7. The new price has been announced for AX7 variant ahead of XUV700's third anniversary. The SUV recently achieved the milestone of producing 200,000 units. The automaker recently announced two new colours- Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, expanding the range to nine distinctive options.
What is the new price for XUV700’s AX7 range?
The company reduced the price of the variant to ₹19.49 lakh. The original price of the variant was ₹21.54 lakh.
The carmaker said, “The Mahindra XUV700’s fully-loaded AX7 range now starting at 19.49 Lakh will enable more people to experience its unmatched driving experience with cutting-edge premium features.”
For how long will the new price apply to the variant?
The company said that the model will be available in the special price only for a period of four months starting July 10.
