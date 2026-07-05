Delhi set to see rain from July 6 to 11; IMD warns of heavy showers as monsoon finally takes effect

Delhi is likely to remain under the grip of an active monsoon spell over the next week, starting July 6, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers across the national capital. New Delhi, India - July 5, 2026: Visitors enjoy the pleasant weather on Kartavya Path as light showers bring relief from the heat and humid conditions in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 5, 2026. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The weather department said rainfall activity will intensify from July 7, with wet conditions expected to persist until at least July 11.

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When will it rain, and how much? According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on July 6 and July 10, according to news agency ANI.

Rainfall activity is likely to intensify between July 7 and July 9, before picking up again on July 11, when "fairly widespread to widespread" showers are forecast.

The IMD has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in Delhi and adjoining regions during July 6-9 and on July 11.

Moderate monsoon so far On Sunday, several parts of the national capital witnessed moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD said rainfall intensity ranged between 5 mm and 20 mm per hour in many areas.

Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, were also forecast over South East and East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West, West, North West and North Delhi.

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In neighbouring areas Delhi's surroundings and further north Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on July 6 and July 10.

Rainfall activity is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread between July 7 and July 9 and again on July 11, with isolated heavy rainfall likely during July 6-9 and on July 11, IMD said.

Rajasthan is set to witness intense monsoon activity as well. IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan from July 6 to July 10, with heavy showers continuing on July 11.

West Rajasthan is likely to receive heavy rainfall on July 7 and 8. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are expected across both regions through the week.

East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall on July 10 and 11, with heavy rain also expected on July 8 and 9.

What about the hills? The Himalayan states are also likely to remain under the influence of an active monsoon.

Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on July 6 and 7, while Uttarakhand is likely to witness similar conditions on July 6.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast across both states until July 11, IMD said.