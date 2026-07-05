Young India Parliament-2026: People want performance, not disruption in House: Mahana

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Sunday said public representatives should articulate their views effectively in the House, as merely staging a walkout does not convey their message to the public. Speaker Satish Mahana during the Young India Parliament-2026 at UP assembly, in Lucknow on Sunday (HT)

“Opinions expressed in the House reach the people, whereas merely staging a walkout does not effectively convey the message. Today’s voters want to see the performance of their legislators, not just disruption and commotion,” Mahana said while addressing participants after inaugurating the concluding day of the Young India Parliament-2026 (Kanpur Chapter) at the UP assembly.

He said it is crucial for educated, aware, and responsible youth to step into politics to strengthen democracy.

Mahana said that the ruling party and the opposition are two vital components of the democratic system and they have their respective roles, as views cannot always be identical. “Differences of opinion are natural in a healthy democracy, where dialogue and parliamentary decorum must remain paramount,” Mahana said.

Highlighting the importance of political leadership, the UP assembly speaker said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, the officials and even the police personnel remained the same. Yet, development, policies and India’s international standing changed. Similarly, a change in political leadership has transformed Uttar Pradesh.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi formulates policies keeping in mind not just the next five years but future generations as well. “We, too, should cultivate a mindset that aligns with immediate needs and plans for the future,” he said.

The speaker remarked that contrary to popular belief, the assembly’s work is not limited to the duration of the session, but it continues uninterrupted even after the session concludes through various committees, administrative activities, and other parliamentary functions.

He said the event was designed to mirror the actual functioning of the legislative assembly, with sessions on Question Hour, Zero Hour, legislative business and the passage of bills.

A total 150 students from 17 schools participated in the event. They presented a demonstration of parliamentary proceedings, effectively enacting the Question Hour, Zero Hour, and the legislative process.