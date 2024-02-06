 This Indian company's CEO became a delivery boy after his family went bankrupt - Hindustan Times
News / Business / This Indian company's CEO became a delivery boy after his family went bankrupt

This Indian company's CEO became a delivery boy after his family went bankrupt

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Sanjeev Bikhchandani found out that CRED's Kunal Shah worked odd jobs when he was a youngster.

CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah was forced to work as a delivery agent and as a data entry operator when his family went bankrupt, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared. As the two entrepreneurs met at a coffee shop in Delhi, Sanjeev Bikhchandani found out that Kunal Shah worked odd jobs when he was a youngster.

CRED founder Kunal Shah.(Instagram/@kunalb11)
CRED founder Kunal Shah.(Instagram/@kunalb11)

On X (formerly Twitter), Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared, “Sitting with Kunal Shah at a coffee shop in Delhi. In a world of IIT, IIM Founders he stands out as a philosophy graduate from Wilson College in Mumbai. I asked him why he studied philosophy - is it that his marks in Class 12 only gave him admission in that subject or was it out of interest in philosophy. He told me it was neither. His family had gone bankrupt and he had to work as a delivery boy and a data entry operator full time. And philosophy was the only subject where the classes were from 8 am to 10 am. Salute.”

Earlier, Kunal Shah talked about his family’s difficult financial situation because of which he had to start earning as a teenager.

“From age 16, I became financially independent by doing odd jobs," Kunal Shah who pirated CDs and even ran a cyber cafe out of his home, had said.

Kunal Shah had also said that he draws a salary of 15,000 per month from CRED as he believes he shouldn't draw a large salary until the fintech company turns profitable.

“I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past," he said.

