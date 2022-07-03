Home / Business / Three out of top 10 firms lose 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL's biggest drag
business

Three out of top 10 firms lose 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL's biggest drag

While HUL and ICICI Bank were the other laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
Three out of top 10 firms lose <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL's biggest drag(REUTERS)
Three out of top 10 firms lose 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL's biggest drag(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by 73,630.56 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

While HUL and ICICI Bank were the other laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

However, the combined gain of the seven firms at 49,441.05 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the three companies.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 179.95 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.80 points or 0.33 per cent.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani slowly steps back, his kids start to take charge at Reliance

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by 62,100.95 crore to reach 16,29,684.50 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation fell by 6,654.2 crore to 4,89,700.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped 4,875.41 crore to 5,36,364.69 crore.

Among the gainers, the market valuation of Infosys jumped 15,172.88 crore to 6,21,907.38 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 11,200.38 crore to 4,16,690.11 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went up by 9,519.12 crore to 4,28,044.22 crore and that of TCS advanced 8,489 crore to stand at 12,13,396.32 crore.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance eyeing an offer to buy Revlon in US, cosmetics giant's shares jump

HDFC added 3,924.46 crore to its valuation to reach 4,01,114.96 crore.

The m-cap of Bharti Airtel gained 1,043.49 crore to 3,69,833.12 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by 91.72 crore to 7,51,892.03 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained its top slot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance hdfc
reliance hdfc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out