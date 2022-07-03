Three out of top 10 firms lose 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL's biggest drag

The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by ₹73,630.56 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

While HUL and ICICI Bank were the other laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

However, the combined gain of the seven firms at ₹49,441.05 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the three companies.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 179.95 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.80 points or 0.33 per cent.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani slowly steps back, his kids start to take charge at Reliance

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by ₹62,100.95 crore to reach ₹16,29,684.50 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation fell by ₹6,654.2 crore to ₹4,89,700.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped ₹4,875.41 crore to ₹5,36,364.69 crore.

Among the gainers, the market valuation of Infosys jumped ₹15,172.88 crore to ₹6,21,907.38 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed ₹11,200.38 crore to ₹4,16,690.11 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went up by ₹9,519.12 crore to ₹4,28,044.22 crore and that of TCS advanced ₹8,489 crore to stand at ₹12,13,396.32 crore.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance eyeing an offer to buy Revlon in US, cosmetics giant's shares jump

HDFC added ₹3,924.46 crore to its valuation to reach ₹4,01,114.96 crore.

The m-cap of Bharti Airtel gained ₹1,043.49 crore to ₹3,69,833.12 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by ₹91.72 crore to ₹7,51,892.03 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained its top slot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON