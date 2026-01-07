Titan shares hit an all-time high after Q3 update shows 40% revenue growth

Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. rose to an all-time high after the Tanishq owner guided for 40% revenue growth in October-December 2025, on the back of a surge in gold prices and sales during the festive quarter. A Tanishq store in New Delhi. Titan's jewellery business, housed under its Tanishq brand, accounts for 85% of its revenue. (Mint)

On Wednesday (7 January 2026), Titan's share price rose as much as 4.52% to an intraday high of ₹4,300.00 on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex was down up to 0.20%. The stock was reacting to Titan's Q3 update.

Standalone revenue of the Tata Group company is expected to have risen 40% year-on-year on as the jewellery business, which contributes 85% of revenue, “clocked a robust 41% YoY growth in Q3FY26”, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. “Revenue growth was driven by substantial average selling price increases, offsetting flattish buyer growth,” the company stated.

According to JM Financial Ltd., Titan's revenue growth in Q3 FY26 was largely driven by an increase in average selling price that offset flattish buyer growth.

“To navigate the elevated gold price environment, Tanishq deployed a gold exchange offer that sustained consumer engagement beyond the traditional festive window,” JM Financial analysts led by Gaurav Jogani said in a note.

“Distinct consumer patterns were observed across product categories where, gold coins nearly doubled in sales v/s Q3 FY25 reinforcing their strong investment proposition.”

More to come.