This year's top 20 airports in the world revealed, Singapore's Changi bags first spot | Full list

Singapore's Changi airport has been crowned as the World’s Best Airport for the 13th time now by air transport rating organisation Skytrax. People take pictures of the Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall, at the Jewel complex at Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)(AFP)

The Changi airport of Singapore reportedly now even has an early check-in facility where passengers can drop their bags off up to 48 hours before their flight, just for them to make their time at the airport part of the vacation.

Their options include the 10-story Jewel shopping mall, the multiple indoor gardens (including a butterfly center), the 40-meter high Rain Vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall (around 130 feet), and spas, hotels, art exhibitions, a museum, a cinema, and even a dinosaur theme park.

On top of this, Changi has also been recognised as a gastronomic wonderland with an award for World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport Washrooms and Best Airport in Asia, at the World Airport Awards held in Madrid on April 9.

World's 20 best airports

Changi airport is followed by the artwork-filled Hamad International in Qatar, which has won awards for Best Airport Shopping and Best Airport in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's Haneda, which was named the World’s Cleanest Airport, came third, followed by Seoul’s Incheon International, awarded with World’s Best Airport Staff at fourth, Tokyo's Narita International at fifth, and Hong Kong International (World’s Best Airport Immigration) at sixth place.

The top European airports however, started from only seventh place from Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Rome's Fiumicino at eighth place. Munich, Zurich and Helsinki-Vantaa were in 9th, 10th and 12th place respectively, while Dubai International Airport came 11th.

Vancouver International, the only airport from the Americas to feature on the top 20 list, came at 13th place, followed by Istanbul, also named the World’s Most Family-Friendly Airport, at 14th place.

The remaining included Vienna International Airport at number 15, Melbourne Airport at 16, Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport (named the World’s Best Regional Airport) at 17, Copenhagen Airport (World’s Best Airport Security Processing) at 18, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 19, and Bahrain International Airport at Number 20.