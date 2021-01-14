Toyota to pay $180 million to settle US emissions violations: Report
Toyota will pay $180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating that auto companies report problems with vehicle emissions to authorities, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a $180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.
The Justice Department said that between 2005 and 2015, the Japanese automaker failed to file notices of emissions recalls or defects required by the US Clean Air Act.
Managers in Japan were aware of the non-compliance and the company only resumed filing in 2015, at which point some of the notices were eight years late, the Justice Department said.
"Toyota's conduct likely resulted in delayed or avoided recalls, with Toyota obtaining a significant economic benefit, pushing costs onto consumers and lengthening the time that unrepaired vehicles with emission-related defects remained on the road," the department said.
The fine is the largest-ever for violating the reporting requirements, and Toyota also agreed to following the rules in the future, the government said.
