News / Business / Trident Techlabs share price lists at 180% premium after stellar IPO subscription status, check listing here

Trident Techlabs share price lists at 180% premium after stellar IPO subscription status, check listing here

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Dec 29, 2023 12:27 PM IST

After being subscribed over 700 times, Trident Techlabs stocks made their stellar debut at the stock market at 180 percent premium.

Trident Techlabs, after a stellar IPO subscription rate, saw a premium of 180 percent on its share price on December 29. The listing day of Trident Techlabs is today, and the share prices have delivered a higher premium than expected.

Trident Techlabs IPO became the best performing issue on December 29 listings.
Trident Techlabs IPO became the best performing issue on December 29 listings.

Delivering a strong start on the stock market, Trident Techlabs share price listed at 98.15 on NSE SME on Friday morning, showing gains over 180 percent of the issue price band. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company was launched at a price of 35 per share.

The grey market premium of Trident Techlabs IPO was 40, which put the predicted price of the shares at 75 on listing day. However, Trident shares surpassed all barriers, marking up a premium of over 180 percent on its inaugural stock market session.

Trident Techlabs IPO, launched to raise 16 crore in fresh issue, was subscribed over 700 times at close. Meanwhile, the retail investor category in the issue breached the 1000x subscription mark, and NII section was subscribed 854 times.

The entire IPO consisted of a fresh issue offer of 45.8 lakh shares, set to raise 16 crore. Trident Techlabs launched its issue on December 21, and closed subscriptions on December 26.

IPOs listed on share market today

Not just Trident Techlabs, but a total of three more IPOs were listed on the stock market today. However, Trident stood a class apart after having its shares listed at over 180 percent premium against the issue price.

The least performing share among the four IPOs was Innova Captab, which was listed at a price of 456, barely one percent above the issue price of 448. It was predicted that Innova Captab would be listed at 500, as per the GMP, but the shares fell flat on opening day.

The other two IPOs listed on NSE SME today were Indifra, with a share price of 72 against the issue price of 65, and the Supreme Power Equipment, with a share price of 98 against the issue price of 65.

