 TVS Motor Q1 net profit rises 23% to ₹577 crore on strong demand, margins - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TVS Motor Q1 net profit rises 23% to 577 crore on strong demand, margins

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2024 03:13 PM IST

TVS Motor quarter results: TVS Motor's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin rose to 11.5% from 10.6% a year ago.

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit owing to firm demand for its two-wheelers and strong margins. The company, which makes the Jupiter brand of scooters and the Apache line of motorcycles, said its profit rose 23.5% to 5.77 billion rupees in the quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

TVS Motor quarter results: Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company poses for photographs during the launch of the company's two new variants: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160, in Hyderabad.(PTI)
TVS Motor quarter results: Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company poses for photographs during the launch of the company's two new variants: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160, in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Read more: Will RBI announce rate cut on August 8? What experts expect from MPC meet

TVS Motor's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin rose to 11.5% from 10.6% a year ago. Brokerage Motilal Oswal had estimated it to be around 11.7% while Prabhudas Lilladher predicted it at 11.4%.

Read more: Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 37% to 3,606 crore

This comes as total two-wheeler sales in India rose 20.4% in the June quarter from the year earlier and TVS' sales jumped 14.1% to more than a million units in the quarter.

TVS Motor's June quarter expenses rose 14.5% which was its slowest rise in three quarters and helped push up margins. Revenue from operations rose a less-than-expected 16% to 83.76 billion rupees.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / TVS Motor Q1 net profit rises 23% to 577 crore on strong demand, margins
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On