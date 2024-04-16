UAE Crown Prince directs government employees to work remotely. Here's why
ANI |
Apr 16, 2024 10:36 AM IST
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has directed that Tuesday, 16 April, 2024 will be a remote working day for employees of Ajman government due to weather fluctuations.
The decision includes employees in all government departments in the Emirate of Ajman, except for jobs that require attendance at the workplace as determined by the competent authority in the government department concerned.
