UK PM Sunak trusts UK Banking system safe despite Credit Suisse collapse

Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Mar 20, 2023 06:17 PM IST

“We do believe we have a robust system, a strong system,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman Max Blain told reporters on Monday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes the UK’s banking system remains safe from contagion in the wake of the collapse of Swiss giant Credit Suisse.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(REUTERS)
UK banks are “safe and well-capitalized,” Blain said, adding that Sunak has faith in the country’s “strong regulatory system.”

“We have taken a number of steps over the past 15 years to strengthen the system,” he said.

The issue is largely a matter for the Bank of England, but Sunak is getting regular updates and has been in touch with the Swiss president, Blain said.

rishi sunak uk economy silicon valley bank + 1 more
rishi sunak uk economy silicon valley bank
