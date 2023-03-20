UK PM Sunak trusts UK Banking system safe despite Credit Suisse collapse

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes the UK’s banking system remains safe from contagion in the wake of the collapse of Swiss giant Credit Suisse. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(REUTERS)

“We do believe we have a robust system, a strong system,” Sunak’s official spokesman Max Blain told reporters on Monday.

UK banks are “safe and well-capitalized,” Blain said, adding that Sunak has faith in the country’s “strong regulatory system.”

“We have taken a number of steps over the past 15 years to strengthen the system,” he said.

The issue is largely a matter for the Bank of England, but Sunak is getting regular updates and has been in touch with the Swiss president, Blain said.