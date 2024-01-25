Budget 2024 LIVE updates: ‘Halwa’ ceremony held, ‘lock-in’ period begins for officials
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for FY 2024-25.
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: In exactly a week from Thursday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for FY 2024-25, with this being the final annual financial statement of the Narendra Modi government's second term. Accordingly, the traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held on Wednesday, and officials involved in the preparation of budget are now in a ‘lock-in’ period to preserve the confidentiality surrounding the final budget document. They will come out only after the its tabling in the Lok Sabha on February 1.
The upcoming budget will be an ‘interim’ one as the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether a re-elected or new one.
In India, a financial year begins on April 1, ending on March 31 the following year.
- Jan 25, 2024 10:55 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Budget to be ‘paperless’
Like the previous three budgets, this one too will be ‘paperless,’ i.e., it will be read out from a tablet. The paperless mode was introduced in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been continued.
Additionally, the budget documents will also be uploaded on the Union Buget Mobile app.
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: ‘Lock-in’ period begins for ‘team budget’
The traditional pre-budget 'halwa' ceremony was held on Wednesday, marking the commencement of the 'lock-in' period for officials who were involved in the preparation of budget. During this period, they isolate themselves within the ministry premises, cutting off from their families to preserve the confidentiality surrounding the final budget document.
