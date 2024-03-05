US investment firm BlackRock on India: ‘Promising for investment opportunities’
Reuters |
Mar 05, 2024 11:54 AM IST
India and Indonesia need to deepen their financial markets, including equity and currency markets, BlackRock said.
United States investment firm BlackRock sees India and Indonesia as two Asia-Pacific countries offering a lot of investment opportunities, its head of research for the region said on Tuesday.
Manjesh Verma, BlackRock Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, at an investment forum in Jakarta said the two emerging market countries were advantageous due to their large populations.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Read more: Saudi Arabia seeks $80 billion investments. Aim? More tourists
"Because of large population, large markets, thriving democracy, these are two countries which kind of stand out where there is a lot of investor focus and attention going in," he said.
He added, however, that India and Indonesia need to deepen their financial markets, including equity and currency markets.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article