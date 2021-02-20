IND USA
US President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
business

US poised to beat China’s V-shaped recovery: Report

The alignment of US fiscal stimulus and rebound from Covid-19 in Europe will help bring a 7.6% surge in world GDP around mid-year, they said.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:42 PM IST

The US recovery is accelerating, putting it on course to outperform China’s V-shaped rebound, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists.

Indications of resilience in global industry, a surge in American retail spending, along with fiscal stimulus around the world, especially from the Biden administration, point to higher growth in the US, according to projections from JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman.

“We now expect the US to outpace China, moving on a path that raises GDP well above its pre-crisis trajectory,” the economists wrote in a note. “We expect a regional gap between the US and China and the performance of the rest of EM to remain large for some time to come.”

The alignment of US fiscal stimulus and rebound from Covid-19 in Europe will help bring a 7.6% surge in world GDP around mid-year, they said. While the US picture looks particularly promising, recent high-frequency data in China indicates less slowing there than had been feared, they added.


The previous installment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 crore was released earlier this week on Monday. (Mint)
The previous installment of 6,000 crore was released earlier this week on Monday.
business

Govt releases GST compensation of 5,000 crore for states in 17th installment

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Till now, 91% of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assemblies.
The New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor on Friday, Feb. 19. 2021. (AP File Photo )
The New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor on Friday, Feb. 19. 2021.
business

A year after Covid-19 crash, pandemic losers are the new winners

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The increasing optimism among investors about an end to months of lockdowns and travel restrictions can also be seen in the recent underperformance of those stocks that were among the pandemic’s biggest winners.
READ FULL STORY
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi.
business

Fuel prices surge throughout the week, criticism against Centre continues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Several states slashed prices to provide some relief to the middle class.
READ FULL STORY
Gold buying saw a surge in India due to the fall in prices.(Reuters)
Gold buying saw a surge in India due to the fall in prices.
business

Gold prices slide to lowest in 8 months, silver rates face volatility

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Gold prices hit an eight-month low on Friday as prices in India followed global cues.
READ FULL STORY
The RBI has proposed classifying NBFCs into four categories based on size and risk perception.mint(MINT_PRINT)
The RBI has proposed classifying NBFCs into four categories based on size and risk perception.
business

RBI puts 1,000 withdrawal cap on Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:53 AM IST
RBI puts 1,000 withdrawal cap on Deccan Urban Co-op Bank; fresh loans, deposits restricted
READ FULL STORY
According to the government, the transaction in 2006-07 involving entities in Jersey led to capital gains in the hands of Cairn UK Holdings that is taxable in India. India earlier raised a tax demand of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,400 crore plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
According to the government, the transaction in 2006-07 involving entities in Jersey led to capital gains in the hands of Cairn UK Holdings that is taxable in India. India earlier raised a tax demand of around 10,400 crore plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued.
business

Govt to challenge Cairn Energy’s case in courts

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:33 AM IST
The move signals the government’s resolve to defend its sovereign rights in taxation. The government has, however, kept open the possibility of a resolution within existing Indian laws, the person said.
READ FULL STORY
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.(REUTERS)
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.
business

Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, soars to another record high

Reuters, New York, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high above $54,000, setting it on course for a weekly jump of more than 11%. It has surged roughly 64% so far this month and was last up 5.5% at $54,405.
READ FULL STORY
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years(MINT_PRINT)
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years
business

Apple in talks to buy self-driving sensors, key step in car plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Apple’s self-driving car system has improved from a few years ago, but is still lagging the competition.
READ FULL STORY
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
The agencies also made the recommendation based on "the nature of China Telecom's US operations," which they said allow Chinese government actors "to engage in malicious cyber activity.
business

Asking telcos to pay for access to residential buildings is 'wrong' : TRAI Sec

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • "why is it the other way round for telecom... when a service provider goes instead of support, they are being asked to pay more. That is a wrong notion which has to be changed," TRAI Secretary, SK Gupta said.
READ FULL STORY
The land was allotted to Ingka centre India Pvt Ltd in October 2019 and the lease deed was signed on Thursday. The state government is set to earn 54 crores as stamp duty after the land purchase deal.(Bloomberg)
The land was allotted to Ingka centre India Pvt Ltd in October 2019 and the lease deed was signed on Thursday. The state government is set to earn 54 crores as stamp duty after the land purchase deal.
business

IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
READ FULL STORY
This will lead to a reshuffling of jobs in the economy over a decade, and over 100 million workers will have to find a new job.(Mint file photo)
This will lead to a reshuffling of jobs in the economy over a decade, and over 100 million workers will have to find a new job.
business

Pandemic will force 18 million Indians to find a new occupation by 2030: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The pandemic has disrupted labour markets because companies have been forced to respond to a new dimension of work.
READ FULL STORY
Sensex
Sensex
business

Indices end in red as Sensex plunges over 430 points, Nifty settles at 14,981

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.91% lower at 14,981.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.85% at 50,889.76.
READ FULL STORY
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&amp;P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight daily decline.(AP)
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight daily decline.
business

Global stocks higher after weak US jobs, economic data

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:29 PM IST
London and Frankfurt rose in early trading while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed higher.
READ FULL STORY
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021.
business

Facebook’s Australia face-off could backfire across the globe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • World leaders were already watching Australian legislation expected to pass next week that will force tech titans Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for news content.
READ FULL STORY
