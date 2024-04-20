 US regulators mulling bid to limit bonuses for Wall Street execs: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US regulators mulling bid to limit bonuses for Wall Street execs: Report

Reuters |
Apr 20, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Executive pay on Wall Street has long been a hot-button issue, with critics pushing for restrictions and arguing for more stringent clawback provisions.

US banking regulators are planning to revive a proposal that would require big banks to defer executive compensation and claw back more of their bonuses if losses pile up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Federal Reserve is not involved in drafting the proposal, the report said. (AFP)
The Federal Reserve is not involved in drafting the proposal, the report said. (AFP)

Six agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), are involved in developing the plan, the report said, adding that the measure could be proposed in the coming days.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Federal Reserve is not involved in drafting the proposal, the report said.

Executive pay on Wall Street has long been a hot-button issue, with critics pushing for restrictions and arguing for more stringent clawback provisions.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / US regulators mulling bid to limit bonuses for Wall Street execs: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On