 US to go into recession? Indian stocks market falls after Wall Street sell-off - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US to go into recession? Indian stocks market falls after Wall Street sell-off

ByHT News Desk
Aug 02, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Tata Motors and Maruti were the major losers and were down up to 4 per cent each while Tata Steel shed 3 per cent.

Indian stock market tracked steep losses in global peers as fears of a possible slowdown in the US resurfaced. The BSE Sensex opened today (August 2) falling 709 points at 81,159. NSE, which topped the 25,000-mark for the first-ever time, cracked more than 1 per cent to a low of 24,751. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index plunged 1.6 per cent to 47,500 and SmallCap shed 1.4 per cent at 54,175.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Ola Electric IPO opens for subscription today: Top things to know

Which stocks are gaining and losing today?

Among Sensex 30 stocks, Tata Motors and Maruti were the major losers and were down up to 4 per cent each while Tata Steel shed 3 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, NTPC, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and SBI were the other major laggards. 

What happened in the US markets?

Read more: Infosys says Karnataka authorities have withdrawn 32,403 crore GST tax notice

The US market plunged sharply following tepid economic data as US weekly jobless claims rose and manufacturing growth contracted more-than-expected fueling concerns regarding recession in the country. Initial jobless claims rose the most since August 2023 to 249,000 for the week ended July 27. 

Read more: Adani Super app launches digital lending trials with fintechs and NBFCs: What we know

The ISM manufacturing index, barometer of factory activity in the US, also came worse-than-expected at 46.8 per cent. The manufacturing growth was forecast to be 48.2 per cent. Earlier, the US Fed left key rates unchanged in the July meeting and hinted of a possible rate cut in September.

Owing to this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2 per cent on the Wall Street while S&P 500 shed 1.4 per cent and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.3 per cent.

 

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / US to go into recession? Indian stocks market falls after Wall Street sell-off
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On