Uttar Pradesh govt links performance of DMs to investments they managed to attract in their districts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the District Magistrate's efforts in attracting investments into their respective will now be linked in the officers' Annual Confidential Report (ACR). Based on this, officers will be graded, allowing for an unbiased performance evaluation.(HT File Photo)

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Friday provided details of this major decision and said that now DMs and Commissioners must report on their efforts to attract investment in their area.

"This evaluation will also consider efforts made regarding investor security, amenities, and convenience, thereby promoting ease of doing business. Additionally, timely allotment of land to entrepreneurs, land subsidies, land use changes, clearances, and the regular updating and monitoring of land banks will also be evaluated. This setup will ensure that officials fulfil their roles responsibly to attract and encourage investment in the districts," Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The Chief Secretary further mentioned that DMs who perform well and attract significant investment will receive higher grading and special recognition.

"This will increase competition and responsibility among officials. Their performance will be assessed based on their efforts to attract investment and improve the credit-deposit (CD) ratio during their tenure. The report will include detailed information about the steps taken, investment efforts, and improvements in the CD ratio. This new arrangement will be implemented in the next 2-3 weeks, which will enhance officials' accountability and encourage them to expedite development efforts in their areas," he added.

Chief Secretary Singh also highlighted that increased investment in the state will accelerate economic activities and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

According to the Chief Secretary, UP's Credit Deposit (CD) Ratio, which was 47 per cent in 2017, reached an impressive 60.32 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year.

"The government is aiming for a 65 per cent CD ratio target by the end of the current financial year. The increase in this ratio indicates economic stability and a favourable investment environment in the state," he said.

The Chief Secretary noted that districts like Sambhal, Amroha, Budaun, Rampur, Kasganj, Etah, and Moradabad have the highest CD ratios in the state. Conversely, districts like Unnao, Balrampur, and Shravasti have low CD ratios.

"Special plans will be developed to boost economic activities and improve the CD ratio in these districts. DMs and Commissioners will be informed of their district's CD ratio every April, allowing them to enhance their efforts to attract investment. He emphasized that the objective of this initiative is not only to attract investment but also to strengthen the significant role of officials in the state's development," the Chief Secretary further said.

