Viral message urges people to download app for ‘SBI rewards’, PIB fact checks

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2024 09:39 AM IST

PIB has warned users about scams involving fake messages offering SBI rewards, advising against downloading unknown files.

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning about recent scams targeting users for financial fraud.

PIB warns against financial scams targeting SBI users(X/PIBfactcheck)
PIB warns against financial scams targeting SBI users(X/PIBfactcheck)

In a social media post, PIB cautioned users against fake messages claiming to offer SBI rewards. The bureau shared, "Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards?"

PIB further clarified, "SBI never sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links," as part of its fact-check advisory aimed at protecting users from phishing attempts.

ALSO REAd- Google India net profit up by 6.1% for FY 24, major growth in IT services

Cyber fraud on rise

Cyber fraud is on the rise, with people losing lakhs due to increasingly sophisticated tactics by fraudsters.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched the “International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System” in two phases last month. This system detects and blocks spam international calls that falsely display Indian numbers as caller IDs, addressing a key element that enables these scams.

ALSO READ- ‘Stop, think, act’: Modi urges people to be aware about digital arrest tactics

In other news, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. (SBI Card) reported a 33 per cent drop in net profit to 404 crore for the September quarter, citing increased delinquency.

The company, backed by State Bank of India (SBI), had reported a profit of 603 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income, however, rose 8 per cent to 4,556 crore from 4,221 crore.

ALSO READ- Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal can proceed with severance pay claim against Elon Musk

Interest income saw a 20 per cent rise to 2,290 crore, though other income declined by 2 per cent to 2,131 crore. Asset quality slightly weakened, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 3.27 per cent from 2.43 per cent a year earlier, while net NPAs increased to 1.19 per cent from 0.89 per cent. Impairment losses and bad debt expenses rose 63 per cent to 1,212 crore. Additionally, SBI Card’s capital adequacy ratio fell to 22.1 per cent from 23.3 per cent as of September 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
