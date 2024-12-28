Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vodafone Group clears dues owed to lenders worth 11,650 cr

PTI |
Dec 28, 2024 10:42 PM IST

The pledge was created in favour of HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for the debt raised by Mauritius and India-based entities of Vodafone Group.

UK-based Vodafone Group has cleared dues of around 11,650 crore or about 109 million pound that it raised against shares of Vodafone Idea, according to a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Group had pledged almost the entire stake in VIL to raise the debt.(REUTERS)
Vodafone Group had pledged almost the entire stake in VIL to raise the debt.(REUTERS)

Vodafone Group had pledged almost the entire stake in VIL to raise the debt.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea board to meet today and decide on 2,000 crore fundraise

The pledge was created in favour of HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for the debt raised by Mauritius and India-based entities of Vodafone Group.

Also Read: Vodafone to sell remaining stake in Indian tower company Indus

"On 27 December 2024, HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) Limited acting as the security trustee for the lenders has released the pledges pursuant to repayment of the outstanding dues owed to the lenders by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea joins Jio and Airtel to collectively hike tariffs: Check new prices

"Consequently, the indirect encumbrance on 15,720,826,860 equity shares of the target company held by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders representing 22.56 per cent of the equity share capital of the target company on a fully diluted basis has been released," the filing said.

"Consequently, the indirect encumbrance on 15,720,826,860 equity shares of the target company held by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders representing 22.56 per cent of the equity share capital of the target company on a fully diluted basis has been released," the filing said.

The shares are valued at around 11,649 crore as per the closing price of 7.41 apiece of Vodafone Idea stock on Friday.

Vodafone Group holds a 22.56 per cent stake, while the Aditya Birla Group holds 14.76 per cent. The government has a 23.15 per cent stake as of September 30, 2024.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On