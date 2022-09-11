Want to know how much money you spent on Swiggy? Here's a step-by-step guide

Swiggy and Zomato are India's two most popular food delivery apps. By using their services, you can order your favourite food from your favourite restaurant, even if the said restaurant is in another part of the country. However, since these apps are used quite frequently, we often end up over-spending on them.

Also Read: Swiggy’s 'Moonlighting Policy' allows employees to take up external projects

On Swiggy, users can find out how much money they spent in ordering food items using the app. Here's a step-by-step guide to do this:

(1.) Go to swiggy.com and login to your account using your email or mobile number.

(2.) After logging in, click on your name at the top right corner of the screen.

(3.) Click on orders and then on ‘Show more orders’ at the bottom of the page.

(4.) Tap on ‘Inspect’ followed by ‘Console’ at the bottom of the screen.

(5.) You will now see the total money spent by you on all the orders made by you.

