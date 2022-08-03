Swiggy’s 'Moonlighting Policy' allows employees to take up external projects

Indian food delivery giant Swiggy on Wednesday launched a policy that allows employees to pick up gigs outside the company. According to a release issued by Swiggy, the "Moonlighting Policy" allows employees to take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals.

“Swiggy trusts that its employees can excel in their performance while picking up interesting projects outside work. Which is why the team came up with the policy,” the release read.

"With this (Moonlighting Policy) policy, our goal is to enable employees to pursue their passions for economic interests alongside their full-time employment. This is yet another step towards building a world-class ‘remote-first’ organisation,” the release added.

The policy allows employees to work second jobs, outside normal business hours of the primary job, under certain conditions.

“Any project or activity that is taken up outside office hours or on the weekend, without affecting productivity, and does not have a conflict of interest, can be picked up by the employees. The employee will have to declare a few necessary details so that the team can greenlight the project,” Yamini Koganti, AVP – HRBP, who is reimagining Swiggy’s benefits offerings, said on Wednesday.

Swiggy said that the new policy also prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing moonlighting projects.

Projects which pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employees' duties to the company are subject to an approval process.

The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies (which runs the Swiggy app), including subsidiaries, affiliates, associates, and group companies.

Few days ago, Swiggy announced a permanent work-from-anywhere policy for the majority of its employees that will allow corporate, central business functions and technology teams of the company to work remotely. They converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, it said.

