Want to work from Japan? This 6-month ‘Digital Nomads’ visa can help: Details

Japan introduced a new visa program which is designed for digital nomads- professionals who wish to work remotely and travel from one location to another. The Digital Nomads visa will be launched by the end of March. The program offers a six-month visa for individuals earning at least ¥10 million (approximately ₹56 lakh) annually. Japan Digital Nomads Visa: You can work from Japan using this visa. Details below(Reuters)

Japan Digital Nomads Visa: What is the aim of the program?

The aim of the visa is to attract digital nomads from 49 countries and territories that have tax treaties and short-term visa exemption agreements with Japan. These include many countries like US, Australia, and Singapore.

Japan Digital Nomads Visa: Who are eligible for th visa?

For the visa, self-employed digital nomads are also eligible, if they possess private health insurance, it was reported.

Japan Digital Nomads Visa: Does it extend to recipient families?

This unique visa also extends to spouses and children of the recipients.

Although immediate extensions upon visa expiration are not granted, digital nomads can reapply six months after leaving Japan. This can allow extended stays in the country.

Japan Digital Nomads Visa: What does the visa not cover?

The visa does not grant a residence card or certificate and therefore recipients will not get any government benefits. It's also non-renewable as it has a mandatory six-month wait outside Japan before reapplying.

Over 50 countries offer similar visas, although the duration of stay varies by country.