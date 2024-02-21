 Meet Ruchir Dave: Graduate from Gujarat college who is Apple Audio's new boss - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Meet Ruchir Dave: Graduate from Gujarat college who is Apple Audio's new boss

Meet Ruchir Dave: Graduate from Gujarat college who is Apple Audio's new boss

HT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Ruchir Dave worked at Cisco for nearly 10 years before joining Apple. What's his Gujarat connection? Read below.

Apple brought a major change in its hardware team which oversees audio features across products like AirPods and Macs. Gary Geaves, who was heading Apple's Acoustics, will be stepping down from his role. He had been serving as Apple's Vice President of Acoustics for nearly 13 years and will now be replaced by Ruchir Dave who has been at the company for over 14 years.

A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store(Reuters)

Who is Ruchir Dave?

Ruchir Dave is a graduate from a college in Gujarat. He has been at the company for more than 14 years and joined Apple in 2009 as a lead in the Acoustics Engineer team. After this, Ruchir Dave was promoted to Manager level in May 2012 and in March 2021, he was appointed as a Senior Director at the company.

He worked at Cisco for nearly 10 years before joining Apple.

Ruchir Dave's Gujarat connection

Ruchir Dave was a student at Sharadmandir, Ahmedabad from 1982 till 1994 after which he studied at Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering, Ahmedabad and graduated in 1998. Following this, he went on to study at Penn State University.

What we know about Apple's hardware team?

Apple's hardware team has about 300 employees and plays a crucial role in the company's HomePod, AirPods and speakers business. It also oversees advancements in sound and microphone technologies- all of which are key selling points for Apple's array of audio products.

