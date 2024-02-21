 Will TCS hire or lay off? Will it opt for WFH? Top boss K Krithivasan replies - Hindustan Times
Will TCS hire or lay off? Will it opt for WFH? Top boss K Krithivasan replies

Will TCS hire or lay off? Will it opt for WFH? Top boss K Krithivasan replies

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 12:22 PM IST

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said that even though video conferencing tools are efficient, they overlook the informal conversations.

TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan backed company's work from office push saying that it is helping in improving collaboration and building camaraderie as employees engage in more informal conversations that occur in an office environment. Speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum, K Krithivasan said that even though video conferencing tools are efficient, they overlook the informal conversations- which TCS missed- especially employees who joined the company in the last two to three years and have not visited the office yet.

A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)
A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)

Read more: Reliance's Hanooman: AI model backed by Mukesh Ambani to launch in March

“Within TCS we value collaboration and camaraderie of employees. Things were getting back to normal, but our associates still worked from home, and we missed collaboration and camaraderie. While Zoom and Teams are very efficient tools, we overlook the informal conversation – the chitchat that happens at the office. Around 30-40 percent of our associates joined in the past two to three years, and for the first two years, they have not even come to the office. If they don’t come to office what is the value that they will stand for," he said.

Talking about the global market he said that there is no need to worry as there are many opportunities for technology work and modernisation as there is a growing interest in leveraging Generation artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are continuing to be cautiously optimistic – more in the medium term than the long term. There is so much technology work and modernisation left to be done. Everyone wants to leverage Gen AI. So we have a lot of opportunities. In the short term, it is too difficult to take a call. Next year will be better than this year. The reason being in some of the large industry verticals, we have started seeing early green shoots," he said.

